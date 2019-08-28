Limestone County Commission says sheriff's indictment won't impact public safety

We’re hearing from members of the Limestone County Commission after one of the county’s leaders was arrested on more than a dozen criminal charges.

Sheriff Mike Blakely faces 13 theft and ethics charges.

WAAY 31 was at the commission’s first meeting on Wednesday since the sheriff’s indictment. Commissioners said they can’t comment on Blakely’s indictment due to legality. However, they want to assure the public that it will not hinder the operations of the sheriff’s office.

“We’re not going to comment on the legal part of it whatsoever. You know that’s not our part there,” Collin Daly, the Limestone County Commission Chairman, said.

We asked the Limestone County Commission for a statement on Sheriff Blakely’s recent indictment at the work session on Wednesday. While they remained tight-lipped on the indictment itself, they wanted to send a message to the community.

“Our sheriff’s office is being run no differently than it was being run last month,” Jason Black, a Limestone County Commissioner, said.

Although they can’t say much about the indictment now, the commissioners say they will keep the public up to date on any information that might affect their safety.

“We have issues that are ongoing that we will deal with or we will not deal with, based on what our responsibility is,” Black said.

More than anything, the commission wants the folks of Limestone County to know their focus on taking care of the people has not changed, and there’s nothing to be worried about when it comes to the sheriff’s office and their duties.

“Our number one concern is the safety of this county. Limestone County is one of the safest counties in the state, and I have the utmost confidence that our sheriff’s office up there can keep going. We’re going to keep providing a service here, and I guarantee you that our deputies are ready to go at any time. Just a phone call away. You call and we’re there,” Daly said.

"Our employees and our citizens in Limestone County are being protected, and they’re working just like they worked a week ago,” Black said.

Commissioner Jason Black released this statement on Wednesday:

"The commission will keep the public up to date on any new information that will or would affect public safety."

"The issue at hand is the concern of all our citizens and our focus is on taking care of the people just as we have in the past, in the present and in the future."