Limestone County Commission leader reacts to murders in his hometown

Just hours after the murders of five people in Elkmont, the Limestone County Commission met for its regular meeting Tuesday morning.

Commission Chairman Collin Daly, who was born and raised in Elkmont, said the news hit particularly close to home.

“I have a son in the same class as one of the victims of this,” he said.

"It happened within 3 miles of my home and we live in a small community up in Elkmont, and everybody kind of knows everybody"

One of Daly’s children also goes to Elkmont High School, the same school as the 14-year-old charged with murdering his father, stepmother and three siblings.

"My son texted home and told my wife this morning, she had already known about it, I just can't imagine what the morale is like up there today," Daly said.

The commission chairman said he doesn’t know how something like this could have happened in Elkmont.

"We're not used to tragedy like this,” he said. “You know, you hear it on the news, this happened in California, this happened in New York, and here it is right in our back door.

“I don't know how you learn from a situation like this, but maybe we can get more education in the schools, educate children, you know, that there is help out there."