Limestone County Commission, Sheriff's Office issue statements on arrest of Sheriff Mike Blakely

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Limestone County Commission have released statements about the indictment and arrest of Sheriff Mike Blakely. (Read more about his arrest here)

From Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly:

As to the indictment, the Limestone County Commission will not comment. The main concern of the Commission is the safety of the County. The Commission has the utmost confidence in our Sheriff's Department that they will continue to keep our County as one of the safest in the State of Alabama.

From the Limestone County Sheriff's Office: