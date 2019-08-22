Clear

Limestone County Commission, Sheriff's Office issue statements on arrest of Sheriff Mike Blakely

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

"The main concern of the Commission is the safety of the County."

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 2:59 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Limestone County Commission have released statements about the indictment and arrest of Sheriff Mike Blakely. (Read more about his arrest here)

From Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly:

As to the indictment, the Limestone County Commission will not comment. The main concern of the Commission is the safety of the County. The Commission has the utmost confidence in our Sheriff's Department that they will continue to keep our County as one of the safest in the State of Alabama.

From the Limestone County Sheriff's Office:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events