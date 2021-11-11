Athens church to host annual 'Stuff-A-Truck' food drive Saturday

Athens First United Methodist Church is asking for the community's support in continuing to provide food to those in need.

The church will host its annual "Stuff-A-Truck" food drive from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday in the First National Bank parking lot on the corner of Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72 in Athens. The public is invited to bring canned goods and nonperishable food items to the bank, where volunteers will gather them for future distribution to residents suffering food insecurity.

All contributions will go to Limestone County Churches Involved for distribution.

Items being sought include: pancake mix, syrup, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta sauce, canned meat or fish, rice, boxed potatoes, spaghetti, jelly, soup, boxed macaroni and cheese, cereal, toilet paper, canned pasta or stew, flour, sugar, cooking oil, tea bags, corn meal, dried beans, hot chocolate mix, stuffing mixes, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, evaporated milk, cake mix and frosting, and small stocking gifts for kids.

To learn more about LCCI and how you can help their mission to combat hunger in Limestone County, click here.