Limestone County Chairman reacts to insults on fake Facebook page

We are hearing from Limestone County Chairman, Collin Daly, after a former chairman created a fake Facebook page and made fun of him.

Former Chairman, Mark Yarbrough, turned himself into the sheriff's office Monday night. Officials say while using the fake Facebook page, he threatened a woman and created memes about current commissioners. He is charged with impersonation and harassing communications.

Daly says the memes that were made about him are not going to impact his work at the limestone county courthouse. Meanwhile, people who live nearby say the Facebook scandal is changing their view of local leaders.

"It's somebody who is supposed to be in charge of things and we are supposed to be looking up to," said resident, Baylee Baucom

"We are supposed to trust these people and they go and do things like that and it just doesn't make sense to you anymore," said resident, Mike Williams

People who live in Limestone County say they were shocked to hear former commission chairman, Mark Yarbrough, made a fake Facebook page and used it to threaten a woman and make fun of community members.

"It makes you question who you can trust anymore. You have someone you respect and trust and they let you down like that, what do you do at that point?" said Williams.

The Facebook profile, known as "Randall Carson"," had memes making fun of current commission chairman, Collin Daly and commissioner, Ben Harrison.

"It doesn't bother me personally. Being a public official, you grow tough skin," said Daly.

Daly says he suspected Yarbrough was the person behind the Facebook page.

"I just knew the character and well that sounds like something he would say," said Daly.

Daly says Yarbrough not only made fun of him, but his family, friends, and biggest supporters.

"When you put things out there on social media or whatever, when you put it out there, it's a permanent statement. It stains your testimony to what you can and can't be," said Daly.

Daly says even though something like this happened, he hopes residents can continue to trust local leaders.

"I'm just kind of shocked because i do look up to people in this county and I expect high things from this county," said Baucom

"We're going to keep going. It's not going to affect us one bit," said Daly.

Daly says he is sad his friends and family were involved on the Facebook page, and hopes everyone can move forward from this quickly.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says Yarbrough is out of jail after paying a $1,250 bond. Officials say the Facebook page has been deleted.