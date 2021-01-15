Here's how to get the coronavirus vaccine in Limestone County

Limestone County Health Department will adminster the coronavirus vaccine to those 75 and older and first responders by appointment only at its office on Monday.

You can call the hotline at 1-855-566-5333 to make an appointment. Limestone County Health Department will be vaccinating until Jan. 22, from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be right in, right out access only to Clyde Mabry Drive. The Emergency Management Agency advises that drivers should enter from US 31 south. The crossover will be closed.