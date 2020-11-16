Limestone County Board of Education approves resignation of teacher charged for sex act with student

The Limestone County Board of Education has approved the resignation of a teacher charged with engaging in a sex act with a student.

Brody Gibson, 26, was arrested in October for the charge of “school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19.” He was a teacher at Clements High School.

Gibson is listed as a sixth- and seventh-grade social studies teacher on Clements High School's staff page. On his personal Instagram account, Gibson is identified as the head coach of the Clements High School baseball team.

According to a statement from Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse, after the "inappropriate relationship" was made known to school officials, "an investigation was conducted, which resulted in the teacher being placed on administrative leave."

His resignation is effective as of Nov. 13. It was approved in a special called meeting Monday evening.