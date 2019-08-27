Limestone County 911 call center gets new location technology

New technology at a 911 call center in Limestone County is helping pinpoint your location faster than before.

Rapid SOS is one of the latest pieces of technology the Athens-Limestone County 911 center is using to find you during an emergency.

"With the rapid SOS, it will allow us to better pinpoint the actual location, so we can send the law enforcement units, you know, to check the address and try to make contact with someone else," said Jeff Sharp, a dispatcher of 18 years at the call center.

It can pinpoint your exact location using an IP network, allowing dispatchers to see exactly where you are when you make a call.

The Athens-Limestone County 911 Call Center allowed WAAY 31 to do a test trial to see if Rapid SOS will pull up any information from a personal phone. Dispatchers were able to pinpoint our exact location in the parking lot of the center, and according to their map, it showed a 5.5 meter radius of where we were standing.

Brandon Wallace is the director of the call center and said, "It gives us the latest and greatest location technology from all new wireless devices."

With the help of technology we use everyday, the program is able to pull information from your smart phone or medical bracelet. It then provides the dispatcher with more information about you, like your vehicle, your phone number and your exact location.

Rapid SOS can also pinpoint your location if you text 911 and can even trace your route if you are driving.

"So, we can really pass along a lot of things to 911 centers that we wouldn't get a lot today without asking a whole lot of questions," said Wallace.

The call center is still learning how to use the new technology and working to figure out how to access more information on a caller when they need help.