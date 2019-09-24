Limestone Correctional Facility officer charged with illegal contraband possession

The Alabama Department of Corrections says a corrections officer at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest was arrested on Tuesday for being in possession of illegal contraband he attempted to smuggle into the prison.

Officer Travis Wales, 39, of Ardmore was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. Officials say a canine detection unit found the contraband in his possession.

The Department of Corrections says Wales was found in possession of a Subutex pill, a bag containing methamphetamine and a bottle of U-pass, a synthetic urine substitute. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail.

Wales was employed with the department since 2007, and he resigned from his position at the time of Tuesday's arrest.

“This arrest is an example of our department's proactive measures to eradicate criminal activity inside our correctional facilities," said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “We are deeply committed to eliminating contraband inside our facilities that pose a significant risk to the safety of our staff and inmates."