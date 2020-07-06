Limestone Correctional Facility employee accused of pulling gun in Madison Chick-fil-A drive-thru

Madison police are investigating a report that a Department of Corrections employee pulled a gun in a local drive-thru.

Police said on Monday that a report was filed for menacing after an incident in the drive-thru line at the Chick-fil-A on Highway 72.

According to a news release, shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the restaurant for a report of an armed person.

Police say the suspect, an employee at the Limestone Correctional Facility, reportedly began shouting about the victim’s vehicle not being pulled far enough forward. They say the victim got out of their vehicle but did not approach the suspect’s vehicle. That’s when the suspect is accused of showing a gun.

An officer then contacted an Alabama Department of Corrections supervisor at the Limestone Correctional Facility.

“The MPD will investigate this, as all reported criminal activity, objectively and thoroughly, respecting the rights of all involved. If charges are warranted, this information will be updated," Madison police said in the news release on Monday.