Limestone Co. woman accused of murder after leaving baby in car for 7 hours appears in court

The woman charged with murder in the death of her 13-month-old son, Casen, is back in the Limestone County jail Tuesday night.

Deputies say Elizabeth Case left the infant locked in a car for 7 hours after a night of dumpster diving in October.

Case was supposed to have a hearing Tuesday where the public could find out more about what happened in October when her son died. Her attorney, however, waived the hearing, so her case will be sent to the grand jury.

The child's paternal grandmother was in the courtroom Tuesday.

She's the one who discovered Casen had been left in his car seat.

She said she came to court to represent her grandson and plans on being at every hearing to see that Case is brought to justice for his death.

The sheriffs' office said Case is a known drug user and was out of jail on bond when her son died.

Case has a $250,000 bond.

It's unknown when a Limestone County Grand Jury will hear the case.