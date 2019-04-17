Limestone Co. students building parts for lockers in space

Some lucky students in Limestone County are building parts for space.

A select group of students at the Limestone County Career Technical Center are making components for storage lockers on the International Space Station.

WAAY 31 spoke with some of those students about the out-of-this-world experience.

“I love being able to take just a raw piece of metal and make something that’s actually useful out of it," Hunter Lovett said.

Lovett joined the Precision Machining program at the Limestone County Career Technical Center because he enjoys creating important pieces to bigger puzzles.

But the junior at Ardmore High school never imagined one of those puzzles would blast into space.

“When I started taking this class, I never expected to be making something for NASA," Lovett said.

But, sure enough, he spends part of his day entering codes into a machine and, twenty minutes later, he’s made a group of actuators--pieces that help move other items.

Those actuators will control the opening and closing of storage lockers used by astronauts on the International Space Station.

“They’re pretty much the little locks that keep the doors closed so that stuff doesn’t fall out of them," Lovett explained. "That’s where they’ll keep their equipment, food, and supplies.”

The experience Lovett has had in the Precision Machining class has impacted him so much, he now has a new goal.

“I’m planning on going into aerospace right when I get out of high school," he said.

Officials at the tech school tell WAAY 31 the parts will go up to space some time later this year.

The lucky students making the actuators will also have their names in space.

They all signed a panel for the space station and were told astronauts would take a picture with it and send it to them.