Limestone Co. storm shelter in need of repairs, county engineer working to determine solution

The Limestone County Engineer inspected the Lester community storm shelter after the mayor told him about a possible leak in the ceiling.

Darin Russell, the mayor of Lester, told WAAY 31 with all the rain recently in North Alabama he wanted to make sure a leak that might have developed at the community storm shelter wasn't serious.

Russell said one of the entrances to the storm shelter will be closed until repairs are made, but the other entrance will be open if people in the community need to come here during a storm.

Wednesday, the county engineer, bridge inspector and commission chairman looked at the shelter to determine what needed to be done.

Chairman Collin Daly said the town of Lester is home to about 100 people, but keeping them safe and helping them fix their shelter is a top priority.

"This is one of our smallest, furthest away communities in the county. Matter of fact, my wife is the mail carrier so this is part of she's over here everyday. I would want it open for my wife to come in here if we had an issue out here," he said.

Daly said the shelter is believed to be about 40 years old. The county engineer is still working to determine what the best fix is for the shelter.

Russell said it's unknown how much repairs will cost and when it can be fixed.