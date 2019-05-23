Limestone Co. sheriff: Vehicles broken into on Bay Village Drive, suspects sought

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter on Thursday in an effort to gather more information after several vehicles were broken into overnight Wednesday on Bay Village Drive.
The sheriff's office says the video in the tweet shows two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 256-232-0111.
Several vehicles were broken into overnight Wednesday on Bay Village Drive. This video shows two suspects. Please call 256-232-0111 for investigations with information. pic.twitter.com/AKC0kQuura
— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) May 23, 2019
