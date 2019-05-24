Limestone Co. sheriff: 7 arrested after seizure of drugs, guns and more

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says seven suspects were arrested on Friday after two related residential search warrants executed by narcotics deputies and Drug Task Force agents.

According to the sheriff's office, one of the suspects arrested on Friday was wanted in a recent burglary and theft of a Mercedes. During the searches, officials seized meth, cash, guns and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office says one of those guns was stolen.

The sheriff's office says one of the searches was at a residence on Elk River Mills Road and the other was at a residence on Chris Way. At one of the locations, a suspect, Kenny Haggermaker, exited through a trap door that was in his bedroom floor and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, the sheriff's office says.

While searching the two locations, the sheriff's office says investigators found more than half an ounce of meth, a sawed-off shotgun with “nubby” engraved in the stock, a stolen pistol, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Kenny Haggermaker, 40, is charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, attempting to elude and receiving stolen property third-degree. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

Stephanie Dutcher, 39, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and using a false name/identity. The sheriff's office says she is charged on previous warrants for receiving stolen property third-degree, destruction of crops, burglary second-degree, theft first-degree and criminal mischief first-degree in a case where a Mercedes was recently stolen and abandoned in a cornfield.

The sheriff's office says Christopher Pylant, 33, is charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sharon Ridinger, 22, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and she was released from the Limestone County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Joshua Temple, 27, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and he was booked in the Limestone County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

Michelle Wildman is charged with loitering at a known drug house. Aaron Brooks was arrested on outstanding warrants with the Huntsville Police Department.

The sheriff's office says the investigation remains open, and additional charges may be pending.

Video is from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office