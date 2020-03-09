Limestone Co. road closed after flooding causes it to fail

In Limestone County, a well-traveled road is being repaired.

Ripley Road between Snake and Batts roads is closed after damage from heavy rain and flooding. The county commission said the road is failing, and it is no longer safe. The county hopes to re-open the road this week as long as the rain doesn't delay repairs.

Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black said fixing Ripley Road became a priority because of the damage done to it by the recent rain.

"Had a vehicle driven over it, we would have had a situation where it sunk in. I actually did drive over to check it unaware it was that bad and I actually felt it give," he said.

The road is driven on by people who work at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant and to get kids to and from Limestone County Schools.

Neighbors in the area said the detour can add up to 10 minutes to their drive and it isn't ideal for them.

"It's just been an inconvenience having to take the long way around. We're having to take our kids to school. There was no bus that can get to us. We had almost no warning this was going to happen," said Ross Polson, who lives on road.

Black said he expects the repairs to cost about $10,000 with much of the cost coming in the man hours it takes to repair the road.

He said the pipe that runs under the road will be re-used when it's rebuilt. Black hopes to reopen the road by the end of the week.