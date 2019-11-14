Limestone Co. parents react after mom points gun at other parent on school campus

The mom accused of pointing a gun at another parent in the Tanner High School parking lot was banned from all Limestone County Schools.

The Limestone County Sheriff's office said Lakresha Cosby cussed out another parent in the school parking lot before pulling a gun.

Limestone County Schools would not talk about security on Thursday, and said it didn't want to comment on the incident because it's a criminal investigation.

Krstyal Hagadorn, a Tanner resident, said she was shocked to hear a parent pulled a gun on another parent in the Tanner High School parking lot during a basketball practice.

'It’s crazy in my eyes. I think it’s not right to do it in front of a school with tons of students," she said.

The sheriff's office said Cosby cursed at the parent during a confrontation, and pointed a gun at the parent's head.

“I have a son that goes to school, and I’m worried about something like that happening," she said.

Hagadorn explained what makes the story worse, is finding out about it on the same day as a deadly shooting at a California high school.

"School shootings, they worry me, seeing it on the news," she said.

The sheriff's office said Cosby threatened to kill the parent, before two men pulled her away. Hagadorn told me she wants to know if the district will increase security at schools during after-school activities to stop something like this from happening again.

"Okay, what are we going to do? What do we need? Do we need more security?," she said.

Cosby is facing a menacing charge from the sheriff's office and is out of jail on a $1,000 bond.

Limestone County schools keeps an school resource officer at each school during the school day, but it's unclear if any security is provided during after-school hours.