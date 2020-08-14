Limestone Co. parents unsure what to do with hundreds in quarantine

Some Limestone County Schools parents are having second thoughts about the school year, less than 24 hours after the district announced more than 300 students are on coronavirus related quarantine.

Parents of both traditional and virtual students expressed their concerns Friday, feeling that changes need to be made in policy and practice.

"It's kind of like why did we open schools if we're gonna send this many kids home? That's more of a disruption,” April Wiggins, a mother with kids attending Limestone County Schools traditionally, said.

Parents like Wiggins are now wondering what to do with quarantine numbers rising throughout the district.

Wiggins says she wants to move her kids to virtual learning. But she told me the district said that’s not possible.

"And I understand, when they set it up, they said ‘You have to pick traditional or virtual,’ and they did say that, and I picked traditional. However, after the first week with 300 students going home, I think that they should change that policy and allow parents to have the option to go in virtual,” Wiggins explained.

Even for virtual parents, 300 students in quarantine is a scary number. James Smart said it solidified his belief going virtual was the right choice for his daughter this year.

Still, Smart said his experience with his daughter’s virtual learning makes him believe students in class have an edge.

"I've spoken with some of the virtual leadership, we're told that their target date is August the 24th is when virtual will be up and running full boar,” Smart said.

“So you know, the time between now and the 24th, you know, the students aren't getting the same type of instructions that those who are afforded to be able to go in person."

The district is also delaying virtual classes after admitting it doesn’t have enough teachers for the 2,400 students enrolled.

Smart said he has spoken to leadership within the district and believes all of the virtual issues like access to lessons and learning material are fixable, but believes the issue is due to decisions about learning being made so late.

Limestone County Schools did not respond to requests for comment about the issues.