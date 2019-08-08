Limestone County neighbors cleaning up after powerful storm

Some Limestone County neighbors are still cleaning up nearly 24 hours after a powerful storm whipped through the area.

Several trees fell in roads, causing a travel alert as people made their way home on Wednesday.

“I travel Highway 99 every day," James Barnes said. "Sometimes, two or three times a day, going to my daughter’s house.”

James Barnes was glad he wasn’t on Highway 99 Wednesday evening, when a tree fell during an intense storm.

“It just came up all at once and lasted about fifteen minutes," he said. "I thought it was a tornado, because I’ve never seen those trees move the way they were moving.”

The tree on Highway 99 wasn’t the only one to fall. A big one is still down on Sewell Road, and many limbs flew into yards and driveways across the county, including Barnes’.

“I heard something fall and I looked out the back door, and I saw a big limb that came close to hitting my house," he said.

Another tree fell on Lintzville Road, knocking down power lines and leaving fifteen homes in the dark for some time.

“It was so fast, nobody had time to do anything. We didn’t have a warning at all. None," Patsy Wilson said. "If that had been a tornado coming through, we wouldn’t have had time to do anything.”

Wilson told WAAY 31 the storm had her worried for her safety.

“I live in an apartment and I was afraid the apartment was going to collapse," she said. "You never know what’s going to happen.”

Neighbors told WAAY 31 they were shocked there wasn't more damage left from the storm.

They also told us they're glad no one was hurt, because they've seen summer storms turn deadly.

"Somebody got killed going down Elk River Mills Road here," Barnes said. "A tree fell on his car and killed him several years ago. Stuff like that can happen at any time.”

Limestone County Emergency Management officials tell us they had five reports of downed trees in the county Wednesday night. Luckily, none of those were on houses or cars. And the ones that fell in the roadways have all been cleaned up.