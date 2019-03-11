Limestone Co. man offering reward after thief took his truck

A Limestone County man is offering a reward after someone stole his beloved truck.

The F-150 was taken from his driveway while he was working in his backyard. Tommy Kelly filed a report with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office after he says someone came into his yard and took the truck, along with tools and many other important personal items.

The incident is now keeping Kelly from being able to work, which he says is affecting his livelihood.

“I work seven days a week most of the time. I took the day off to do yard work, not to be here for a thief to come in my yard,” Kelly said.

Kelly is a paint contractor for Redstone Arsenal and says he can’t afford to miss too much work. He says he had to stay home Monday because, thanks to a thief, he no longer has a way to get there.

"They took and invaded my privacy just like they would if they went in my dresser drawer. I have personal items, tax papers, checks, checkbooks. They’ve invaded my privacy just like if they had broken into my home,” Kelly said."I would be painting military houses for people who defend our country, while thieves are stealing my stuff.”

Kelly says he wants the person responsible behind bars, before something like this happens to somebody else.

"I want the thief caught. It’s bad enough that I work like I do to have what I’ve got, when they work for nothing and can walk in my yard and steal everything I've got. That’s not right,” he said.

Kelly is now offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could lead to the return of his truck and the arrest of the person responsible for taking it.