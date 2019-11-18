Limestone Co. man heartbroken after Rogersville woman charged with stealing from his elderly mom

A Rogersville woman is accused of stealing from the elderly patient she was supposed to be caring for in Limestone County.

Janice James bonded out of the Limestone County jail after being charged with financial explotation of the elderly.

Michael Pratt, the victim's son, was at a loss of words on Monday when he told WAAY 31 about a caregiver for his mother, who is now accused of stealing more than $2,000.

"For someone to do this, it's incomprehensible," he said.

Pratt says his mom, Ellaree, is 90 and needs around-the-clock care. His paraplegic brother who is receiving hospice care also lives at the home.

"At first we noticed checks were missing and after that we started going to the bank. Getting the checks. Find out where it went to and it came down to one of her employees," he said.

The care, adds up. Pratt said it costs the family nearly $100,000 a year, and they're now counting pennies to pay the bills.

"I'm just trying to keep her out of the nursing home. Her mom died in a nursing home, my grandmother, and I don't want her to have to go," he said.

Pratt said he hired James about a month ago, and can't believe the situation he's in now.

"I just don't see how anybody can do that to an elderly person. People in a situation like we're in," he added.

He's left heartbroken for his mother.

"It hurts so bad," he said.

He wants others to be careful after what happened to his family.

"Just be aware, and keep up with everything," he said.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the case. They say if you have any information that can help them, they want to hear from you.