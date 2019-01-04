Limestone Co. man faces multiple charges after fleeing from and fighting with investigators

An Elkmont man, 34-year-old Cleabron King, received multiple charges after fleeing from and fighting with investigators Thursday evening.

Investigators responded to a home on Runway Street where King had been staying, and the homeowner let them in. King then fled on foot and was caught by an investigator in the street who he began to fight with. According to the sheriff's office, he struck the investigator and tried to get away, refusing commands. A deputy stepped in to help, and King was arrested. The investigator had several minor injuries that he was treated for at the Athens-Limestone Hospital.

King was charged with assault in the second degree to a police officer, possession of meth, attempting to elude, resisting arrest

and possession of drug paraphernalia. He had a previous arrest warrant for failure to register a vehicle.

King was booked in the Limestone County Jail on a $10,500 bond for the new charges, and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office says more charges are expected to be filed. He was developed as a suspect for the theft of air conditioning units worth approximately $19,000, in total. An investigator recognized his vehicle on security video.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found a small bag containing meth and a straw with meth residue in King's possession. The theft investigation is ongoing.