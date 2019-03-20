Limestone Co. investigator's number used in spoofing calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is warning folks about a spoofing call involving their own force.

This comes after a man received two phone calls from who he thought was an investigator with the sheriff’s office, but it turned out to be someone just looking to take his money.

WAAY 31 spoke with that man and the sheriff’s office about what to do, so that you don’t fall victim to a similar scam.

“They’ll say you’ve got a warrant out. The first time it was two warrants, this time it was just one warrant," Joseph Harris said. "They won’t go into many details, but they will tell you that, in order to settle up, you need to call this law group.”

That was the phone call Joseph Harris thought he was getting from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

But, as the conversation went on, Harris quickly learned he was wrong.

“Trying to scam someone out of their hard-earned money, for whatever reason—it doesn’t matter what the reason is—it’s terrible," Harris said.

As for the man whose name showed up on Harris’s phone, he's ready to catch the criminal(s).

“The fact that they’re now using the sheriff’s office as a way to trick people and scam them out of money, it’s aggravating and makes us want to find them that much more," said Investigator Caleb Durden.

Investigator Durden laughed when he heard what the scammers are telling people.

“None of us are ever going to call somebody and ask them to send money in to avoid arrest or anything like that," Durden said. "So, if something like that comes up, just hang up on them and call us.”

And that's exactly what Harris did.

“They gave me a warrant number, I guess you could call it," he said. "So, I called the police department as soon as I hung up and I gave them the number and they said, ‘Yeah, that’s definitely not a real number.’”

In the meantime, if you get a similar call, Harris has a piece of advice.

“Ask every question you can think of," he said. "And the more information you get, the more it will start to not make sense.”

Harris told WAAY 31 the scammer asked him for $7,000, but because he kept asking questions and called the sheriff’s office, he didn’t lose any money.