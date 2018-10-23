An inmate in the Limestone County Jail, Christy Evans, is facing additional charges of Promoting Prison Contraband and Possession of a Controlled Substance after meth and two unidentified pills were found in a plastic bag hidden in her body cavity on Monday.
The jail staff suspected that Evans was under the influence of narcotics based upon signs she was showing throughout the day. A correctional officer found the meth and pills during a thorough search.
Evans' bond on her new charges is $7,500. She was arrested by the Athens Police Department on Sunday on traffic warrants.
Related Content
- Limestone Co. inmate faces additional charges after meth was found in body cavity
- Man charged with Gunterville triple murder faces additional charges
- Florence men facing felony meth, heroin charges
- Fort Payne woman facing meth charges
- New Hope man facing federal meth charges
- Work release inmate recaptured, faces escape charge
- Limestone County woman facing charges for identity theft
- Documents: Limestone County mother arrested after 2-year-old eats meth
- Limestone County search nets large amount of meth, marijuana, firearms
- Man charged with impersonating Limestone County deputy
Scroll for more content...