Limestone Co. inmate faces additional charges after meth was found in body cavity

An inmate in the Limestone County Jail is facing additional charges after meth and two unidentified pills were found in a plastic bag hidden in her body cavity.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 11:49 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

An inmate in the Limestone County Jail, Christy Evans, is facing additional charges of Promoting Prison Contraband and Possession of a Controlled Substance after meth and two unidentified pills were found in a plastic bag hidden in her body cavity on Monday.

The jail staff suspected that Evans was under the influence of narcotics based upon signs she was showing throughout the day. A correctional officer found the meth and pills during a thorough search. 

Evans' bond on her new charges is $7,500. She was arrested by the Athens Police Department on Sunday on traffic warrants. 

