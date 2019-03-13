Limestone Co. firefighters star in scene for new movie

Some local firefighters made their movie debut Tuesday night as—you guessed it—firefighters!

A crew with the East Limestone Fire Department got to star in an “emergency” scene you’ll see in a movie called “Only Easy Day.”

The scene was filmed in a subdivision on Birchbark Street in East Limestone.

Several firefighters got to put their first-responding training to the test and to the big screen.

Production officials tell us the scene was the last piece they needed to finish their puzzle of what they believe will be a very impactful film.

WAAY 31 spoke with one of the firefighters who was involved in the scene and is actually a producer for the new movie.

“We incorporated some of the training that we do on a monthly basis into the scene last night, so that killed two birds with one stone." said Kasey Brown. "We actually got some training and the film actually got an emergency scene they could shoot on."

Brown says there’s no one better to cast as first responders than first responders themselves.

“These first responders know better than anyone how to be a first responder," he said. "A lot of times Hollywood and/or other media outlets get it wrong when it comes to first responders, and they kind of 'Hollywood-ize' the way things are done," Brown said. "So, last night, with a little direction from the director of the movie, we set up a scene, utilizing the fire trucks here at East Limestone and we walked through an emergency, which is actually a plot device in the movie."

Brown said he was happy with the way things turned out and, judging by the smiles on the other firefighters' faces, he thinks they enjoyed themselves as well.

"The firefighters out here did amazingly well," Brown said about his team. "They're great background actors, and I can't say enough about them."

But Brown says the firefighters weren't the only lucky folks involved.

"We had a lot of local support. The neighborhood was great to us. A number of the local residents got to be background actors, so it was just a great experience all the way around," he said.

The movie, “Only Easy Day,” will be released later this year.

Film producers want to thank The Limestone County Career Technical Center for letting them borrow an ambulance and, of course, the East Limestone firefighters for all of their help in the important scene.

The photos included in this article are courtesy of Kasey Brown with the East Limestone Fire Department.

If you'd like to watch the trailer for the new movie, click here.