Limestone County farmer upset over Super Bowl commercial

Corn growers across the country, including here in north Alabama, are scolding Bud Light. Their Super Bowl commercial targeted their competitors' use of corn syrup in their brew.

Stuart Sanderson, a corn farmer in Limestone County, told us he won't be drinking Bud Light anymore because of the commercial.

"[I was] stunned, then frustrated, and on a personal level hurt. It is a shot at agriculture," he said.

That's what was going through Stuart Sanderson's mind Sunday night as he watched one of Bud Light's Superbowl commercials.

"Always intrigued at what commercials are going to come out, and when they progressed to we do not use corn syrup in our beer. It really struck a nerve with me," he added.

"I think a lot of misinformation was given out in just a few seconds in that commercial last night," Sanderson said.

Sanderson explained his family has been growing corn in Limestone County for four generations. It's grown on more than 3,500 acres of land.

Bud Light claims it uses rice, not corn syrup, in its beer. Sanderson said there are more than 300,000 corn farmers in the United States, and he wants to set the record straight when it comes to corn syrup.

"Sugar is sugar. Corns syrup is safe. From a growers standpoint, and even from a national standpoint, with the National Corn Growers Association. They painted corn in a bad light," he explained.

Sanderson said the corn grown on his family's farm mostly goes to feeding chickens at other farms in the area, but he said the farming community is like a family.

"We do have one goal in mind. It's to secure our food for this country. We feel food is a national security issue because of the quality we provide. When it comes to an issue like this we all unite like one," he added.

The backlash on social media was swift. Sunday night, Anheuser Bush released a statement saying it supports corn growers and will continue to invest in the corn industry.