Limestone Co. community reacts to former sheriff's guilty verdict

Many people WAAY 31's Sophia Borrelli spoke with in Athens said they had been following this case.

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 10:31 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 11:02 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

After former Limestone County Sheriff, Mike Blakely, was found guilty on two counts of theft and ethics charges, some people in the Limestone County community are reacting to the verdict.

Blakely had a lot of supporters as he went through this trial. Many people WAAY 31's Sophia Borrelli spoke with in Athens said they had been following this case. She spoke to one person who lives in Athens about his reaction to the jury's verdict. Here's what he had to say.

"I wasn't really surprised. I knew, he's probably like all the other politicians, he gets caught up in some stuff. He's been around for a long time. I think he's done a lot for the community, but if they found him guilty, obviously they found something," said Patrick King, lives in Athens.

Mike West, the current Limestone County Coroner was at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Monday night. He said he was there to get more information on what the next steps are moving forward. According to court records, Blakely's defense attorney filed a motion for bond pending his sentencing.

