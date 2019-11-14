Time running out for goat owner to come forward, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the clock is ticking for the owner of the nearly two dozen goats found wandering the roads in the county to come forward.

The goats were found running along New Cut Road near Blackburn Road on Nov. 8.

Stephen Young, sheriff's office spokesman, said time is running out for the owner of these 22 goats to claim them.

“It’s hard to imagine someone wouldn’t miss this many goats,” he said.

Roger Weldon said he was at the gas station close to where someone found them last Friday. He said the chaos backed traffic up.

"I pulled up in the parking lot just as they were getting out down there and they had a big traffic jam right down the road here," he said.

Weldon is surprised their owner hasn't come forward.

“Goats are expensive and there are certain types of goats that are real expensive," he explained.

The sheriff's office is caring for them at its rodeo site in Athens in the meantime. Deputies purchased goat feed, hay, and are filling up water for them daily.

Young said some of the goats had to be separated because they weren't getting along.

“Most of them are pretty friendly. The rest of them stand back and watch," he said.

Weldon said if the owner doesn't want them, he'd be happy to take all 22 home.

“He either steps up quick or I've got a farm and I can go get them,” he said.

If you know who the goats belong to or if you're the owner, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at 256-232-0111 as they will be surrendered after Friday.