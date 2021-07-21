Limestone Co. Sheriff's employee testifies how Mike Blakely would borrow money from law enforcement fund

An employee with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office testified Sheriff Mike Blakely would regularly take $100 to $500 once or twice a week from the law enforcement fund.

Debbie Davis is responsible for keeping track of that money. She says the law enforcement fund was often used as petty cash. However, prosecutors clarified that the petty cash could not be used for personal reasons.

Davis says she would make Post-It IOUs for Blakely to pay back the money he borrowed. She explained that's been the policy since she started working at the Sheriff's Office 18 years ago.

Davis says other employees sometimes did the same. However, prosecutors said that Blakely was the only one who would regularly have IOUs.

Now this law enforcement fund is separate from the inmate account. On Tuesday, a former employee testified Blakely also took money from inmates. An investigator with the state found that Blakely took and repaid at least $29,000 from inmates alone.

The defense argued no money was missing and all inmates had access to money when they requested it.

It’s unclear how much Blakely took from the law enforcement fund.