Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office addresses sexual discrimination lawsuit filed by female investigator

On Wednesday, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office addressed a sexual discrimination lawsuit filed by one of their female investigators against the chief deputy and sheriff.

The investigator who filed the lawsuit is Leslie Ramsey. She says Chief Deputy Fred Sloss sexually assaulted her and that Sheriff Mike Blakely punished her for coming forward about it.

Ramsey has been with the department since 2007 and said she didn't face any problems until Sloss was promoted to chief deputy in 2016.

In her lawsuit, Ramsey accuses Sloss of sexually assaulting her outside his house in January of 2017 after he allegedly ran his hand across her chest and crotch, demanding she show him her breasts. Ramsey claims Sloss promised to promote her to captain if she followed his sexual advances.

In May of 2017, Ramsey accused Sloss of having her be followed after Sheriff Blakley held his yearly rodeo fundraiser. The lawsuit claims that just days later, Sheriff Blakely punished her unfairly. After she filed a grievance about sexual assault and unfair treatment, Ramsey claims the sheriff demoted her and continued to punish her.

Sheriff Blakely posted about the lawsuit on Facebook Wednesday morning, praising Chief Sloss and saying, “As we go through life there will be bumps in the road but God is good and he is the judge that counts.”

No questions were taken at the 11:30 a.m. press conference. For more information and to read the complete lawsuit, click HERE.