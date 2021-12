A work release inmate has walked off the job site in Athens, and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating her.

Ashley Lynn Gatlin was working at Eagles Diner on Elm Street when she left around 10:23 a.m., the sheriff's office said. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.