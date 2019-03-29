Clear
Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office: Man tried to recruit minor for prostitution

The sheriff''s office says the juvenile told officials she was recruited to be a prostitute.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 4:02 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says an Athens man is charged with human trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance after it was disclosed he'd approached a minor about being a prostitute for him.

Dhalquistiere Eichelberger, Jr., 28, is charged with human trafficking first-degree and distribution of a controlled substance. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail with a bond set at $10,000 for the distribution charge. A bond has not been set for the human trafficking charge.

The sheriff's office says, on March 25, an investigator took a report for a juvenile who had allegedly been sexually assaulted. Officials say the juvenile said Eichelberger tried to recruit him/her for prostitution. The Child Advocacy Center interviewed the juvenile, and during the interview, the child said Eichelberger had given him/her marijuana and talked about the juvenile becoming a prostitute, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office says investigators began a human trafficking investigation and arrest warrants were issued. On Friday, the sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant at a residence on North Clinton Street where Eichelberger lives. The sheriff's office says investigators located nearly an ounce of marijuana and recovered several electronic devices.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending.

