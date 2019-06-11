Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office responding to Motter Drive for possible drowning Full Story

Emergency crews are responding to Motter Drive.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 9:32 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 9:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A spokesperson with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Stephen Young, says the department, along with Clements Volunteer Fire Department, is responding to a possible drowning along the Tennessee River on Motter Drive.

