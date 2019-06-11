Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office responding to Motter Drive for possible drowning

A spokesperson with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Stephen Young, says the department, along with Clements Volunteer Fire Department, is responding to a possible drowning along the Tennessee River on Motter Drive.
