Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office partners with app to help fight crime

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is adding another weapon to it's crime-fighting arsenal.

It just partnered with the social media app "Nextdoor" to help solve crime and connect with the community.

“I think it helps protect our community," Martha McBay said about social media. "It protects my stuff, it protects your stuff. If we know there’s a stranger in the neighborhood, we’re all watching him.”

If anyone knows how social media can help solve a crime, it’s McBay.

Just a few weeks ago, McBay’s grandson’s four-wheeler was stolen, but thanks to her community being involved and posting on social media, they were able to find the four-wheeler and the man who allegedly took it.

“We’ve seen this, we’ve seen that. Sightings. Their surveillance cameras had picked it up," McBay said.

So, when she heard the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is getting more involved on social media, she was happy.

“I think it will be easier for people to get in touch with the police faster," she said. "It’s helping our police department. They can’t be everywhere all the time.”

The department decided to join after seeing the kind of success their neighbors at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were having.

“It gives us the option to reach out to individual neighborhoods or combinations of neighborhoods, or regions within the county or the entire county," Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said. "It’s something that we’re not able to do on our existing social media accounts.”

Young says, so far, about 130 communities in the county, with roughly 7,000 people, are on Nextdoor, and he says it’s much more localized than Facebook or Twitter.

“It’s almost like a social town hall," he said.

Young says the app will work as a two-way street where the sheriff’s office and the community can alert each other of things that may be going on.

“It’s one more way that we can engage and help empower our communities, and if you can do that, why wouldn’t you?”

McBay says she thinks the app will be a big hit across the county.

“I think everybody will join and become one," she said.

The sheriff’s office says it's received a lot of positive feedback after joining the app, with some folks already offering up tips and surveillance video.

If you'd like to join the app, go to your phone's app store and you can download it for free.