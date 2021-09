The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Leeia Yvonne Long, a 14-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

She was last seen Sept. 7 in Athens, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Emergency Missing Child Alert.

Leeia is 5’7”, 145 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 or call 911.