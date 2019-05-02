Clear
Limestone County sheriff seeks multiple vehicle break-in suspects

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that happened Thursday morning.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 3:19 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 4:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that happened Thursday morning at the Cambridge Lane subdivision.

The sheriff's office says there are three suspects at this time, and investigators are gathering photo evidence. Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call 256-232-0111.

