Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office: Suspect requires hospital visit to remove meth from ‘body cavity’

The discovery of two people lurking at a Limestone County home Wednesday ended in two arrests – and a hospital visit to remove drugs from inside a woman’s body.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said a man called about 9 a.m. Wednesday to report he found a man and woman “prowling around his shop” at his residence.

The man told deputies the pair told him his nephew had given them permission to be on the property to look at a vehicle.

Problem is, the man said he doesn’t have a nephew.

He said the pair then took off in a 2000 gray Pontiac Firebird. He discovered several parts and tools were missing, and that an attempt had been made to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Later, a deputy stopped the vehicle and saw drug paraphernalia and a container of methamphetamine.

That led to the arrest of Amberley Brown and James Townsend.

Brown, 28, of Toney was charged with theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.

Townsend, 22, of Taft, Tenn., was charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

During booking, the sheriff’s office said Brown realized a body scanner would be used. That caused her to admit “she had a bag of methamphetamine hidden in one of her body cavities,” the sheriff’s office said.

"The hidden methamphetamine was unable to be retrieved at the Limestone County Detention Center and Ms. Brown had to be transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where medical personnel removed approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine from Ms. Brown’s body cavity,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.