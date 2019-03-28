Stephen Young, a spokesperson with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, has confirmed one person is dead after a shooting Thursday evening on Rooker Lane in Elkmont.
Young says the shooting is believed to be the result of a years-long property dispute.
Related Content
- One person dead after shooting on Rooker Lane in Elkmont
- Crews battle early morning fire in Elkmont
- Deadly crash kills Elkmont man Saturday night
- Elkmont woman pronounced dead after two-vehicle crash on Alabama Highway 99
- Elkmont students hold alternative to national school violence walkout
- Tornado clean up continues for Ardmore and Elkmont
- UPDATE: Elkmont student arrested for comment about a gun
- Huntsville man arrested for burglary at Budget Inn in Elkmont
- One person dead after shooting at a Huntsville Taco Bell
- One person dead after wreck on Bob Wade Lane at Northgate Drive
Scroll for more content...