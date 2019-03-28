Clear

One person dead after shooting on Rooker Lane in Elkmont

Stephen Young, a spokesperson with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, has confirmed one person is dead after a shooting Thursday evening on Rooker Lane in Elkmont.

Young says the shooting is believed to be the result of a years-long property dispute.

