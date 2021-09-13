Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office: Owens Cross Roads man found with 153 grams of meth, Fentanyl, more

An Owens Cross Roads man faces multiple charges after a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Raymond Philips Hundley, 36, is charged with attempting to elude and two counts of drug trafficking. Bond is set at $251,000.

The sheriff’s office says Hundley was found with 153 grams of methamphetamine, 2.6 grams of Fentanyl, a plate carrier vest and a firearm when he was arrested Saturday.

Deputy Steve Rogers located the stolen vehicle that Hundley was in, the sheriff’s office said. Hundley took off and Athens police helped stop the vehicle in Athens.

The stolen car was returned to the owner, the sheriff’s office said.

“I am extremely proud of Deputy Rogers for his response to this call that led to removing this firearm and this large amount of drugs off of the streets of our county,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a news release.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to the assisting agencies Athens Police Department and the ALEA Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force. I look forward to building our relationships and working together in the future.”