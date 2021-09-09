Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man ‘passed out’ in truck on road found with meth, fake money

A Rogersville man found asleep at the wheel Thursday now faces drug and counterfeiting charges.

Joseph Anthony Williams, 38, is charged with trafficking in meth, possession of counterfeiting tools, and several counts of possession of forged instrument, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Investigator Durden was driving eastbound on Hwy. 72 about 9:05 a.m. Thursday when he saw a blue 2007 Dodge Ram stopped in traffic in the lane.

Williams was “passed out at the wheel,” according to the sheriff’s office. When Durden checked on him, Williams woke up, started to drive away, and then stopped when he was told.

The sheriff’s office said Durden then saw “a printer commonly used for printing counterfeit money was in the back seat of the truck in plain view.”

A search of the vehicle found more than 200 counterfeit bills, the printer, tools to produce the counterfeit money, and methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators responded, as well as the United States Secret Service due to the large amount of counterfeit money.

Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin added this statement to a news release: “The commitment to the safety of our county is unwavering throughout the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. I would like to commend Investigator Durden for his quick observation that led to this arrest, that removed dangerous drugs and counterfeit money from being distributed in our county. I would also like to thank the City of Athens Police Department, Lincoln County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Secret Service, for their assistance in this case.”