Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office: Help finding suspects accused of stealing mail

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook on Friday to ask the public for help finding suspects accused of illegally entering mailboxes in the Ardmore area between May 3rd and May 13th.

The sheriff's office says the suspects took mail and packages. If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Corolla, in the video, the sheriff's office asks you to call Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.