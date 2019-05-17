Photo Gallery 1 Images
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook on Friday to ask the public for help finding suspects accused of illegally entering mailboxes in the Ardmore area between May 3rd and May 13th.
The sheriff's office says the suspects took mail and packages. If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Corolla, in the video, the sheriff's office asks you to call Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.
Related Content
- Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office: Help finding suspects accused of stealing mail
- Help find suspect in Limestone Co. burglaries
- Limestone County sheriff seeks property damage suspect
- Postal workers accused of stealing mail, trafficking weed
- Help deputies find hit-and-run suspect in Limestone Co.
- Limestone County sheriff seeks Sunday morning burglary suspect
- Limestone County sheriff seeks multiple vehicle break-in suspects
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office advising drivers to slow down
- Sheriff's Office investigates scams targeting Limestone Co. residents
- Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office employee files labor complaint
Scroll for more content...