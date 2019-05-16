Limestone Co. Sheriff seeks 2 after Mercedes joyride ends in cornfield demolition

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says investigators are looking for two suspects who stole a Mercedes and took a joyride that ended with destruction to a cornfield.

The sheriff's office is seeking Brett Burks, 24, and Stephanie Dutcher, 39, from Athens on warrants for theft first-degree, burglary second-degree, criminal mischief first-degree and destruction, demolition or obliteration of crops.



Brett Burks, Stephanie Dutcher Brett Burks, Stephanie Dutcher

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded on Saturday to the 5,000 block of Bay Pointe Drive, where a 2013 Mercedes C250 had been stolen. The sheriff's office says the deputies discovered a home had been broken into and the keys to the vehicle had been taken before the suspects stole the vehicle.

The sheriff's office says a citizen saw the vehicle stuck in a cornfield near Hatchett Ridge Road and Lindsey Road on Sunday and contacted authorities. Investigators obtained evidence from the scene and identified Burks and Dutcher as suspects.

The sheriff's office says that after the suspects took the vehicle, they took a joyride ending in a cornfield, where they got stuck. The sheriff's office says they sought help from the citizen who reported the vehicle, but they ran away when they found out deputies were on the way to the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.