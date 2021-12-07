Limestone County Sheriff's Office protecting community

A system working to stop a potential school shooting has residents in Limestone County feeling safer.

"You don’t want to see any kid — or anyone — lose their life or get injured for something from somebody that may have some problems that need help," said Malcolm McGee, a father of six kids. "It’s just a sad thing to hear."

McGee is grateful to know that someone gave authorities a tip. He's also pleased that law enforcement and school officials took action, interviewing the student suspected of targeting a classmate for murder and preventing a potential tragedy.

"Seeing what happened in Michigan, I think that’s a great thing that people that saw something notified the authorities, and the appropriate action was done to prevent another shooting in a school," said McGee.

Randy Shearouse, superintendent of Limestone County Schools, understands that speaking up when you hear or see something can potentially save a life.

"It is so very important that if anyone hears anything about violence or potential violence, if they see something on social media, it is so very important that they let school officials know," said Shearouse.

Shearouse said students' safety is the No. 1 priority. He also said he’s proud of how the sheriff’s office handled everything.

"They work with our school administration, and we are very fortunate in Limestone County to have that great relationship with the sheriff's department," Shearouse said. "We have (school resource officers) in every one of our schools, and so they are always willing to help out any extra needs that we have. The sheriff’s department has always been willing to come out and help us."

Shearouse offered comforting words to parents that may have some trepidation on the safety of their kids.

"I want to reassure them that, just like this incident, that our school officials, our administrators were on top of this," Shearouse said. "The sheriff's department was on top of it."

He said it's important to not let one's guard down, "so we are going to make sure ... our students are safe each and every day, to the best of our ability."

McGee, as grateful as he is that nothing catastrophic happened, said there's still always some concern.

"All of my kids are grown now, but I have grandkids, and you know, I’m always concerned about them when they are going off to school, that they are safe at all times," he said.

Shearhouse said the county schools system is open to any kind of safety mechanisms. He noted the school board recently approved the purchase of new SafeDefend boxes, which allow faster response and more defensive measures for teachers and staff.