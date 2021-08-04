Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely slept in, cleaned out office first 24 hours after conviction

We’re learning more about ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s accommodations now that he’s booked inside the jail he used to run.

Mike West, Limestone County Coroner and Acting Sheriff, said Blakely now is staying in a cell by himself.

But Blakely spent his first 24 hours in custody inside his own office, West says.

He said it wasn’t special treatment, it was out of necessity.

West said Blakely was allowed to stay in his office because there were no empty jail cells available – not even in the medical isolation ward.

A guard was stationed outside the office at all times until a private cell opened up on Tuesday.

West said Blakely was able to clean out his office during that time.

It was decided not to move Blakely into medical isolation in case a spot is needed by someone else.

West said Blakely is being treated like any other inmate and not allowed in the administrative part of the building.

Blakely was found guilty on two criminal charges on Monday, which removed him from office and made West the acting sheriff until Gov. Kay Ivey appoints someone to the position.