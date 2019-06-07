Limestone Co. Sheriff: Deputies arrest 2 while responding to shooting call

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says two suspects, Raymond Pruitt and Timothy Jackson, were arrested Friday after a shooting incident along Highway 99.

According to a post on the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit’s Facebook page, a call came in Friday morning that a man driving a truck along Highway 99 was firing shots out of his truck window with a pistol. Deputies responded and located the truck on Elm Street.



The sheriff's office says deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which failed to yield for a short distance. Once the truck stopped, the sheriff's office says deputies approached it to speak with the two occupants.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and then searched the truck, finding meth, digital scales and a pistol inside.

Pruitt was charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription medication.