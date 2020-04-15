Limestone Co. Sheriff: Athens man asks woman for sex for vehicle, gets charged with prostitution

An Athens man is facing a prostitution charge after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to get a woman to pay him for sex in exchange for getting her vehicle out of impound.

Jimmy Darrell King, 52, was arrested Tuesday and then released from the Limestone County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

On Feb. 25, the sheriff’s office said victim reported to deputies that her car had been towed and impounded by a local wrecker service after a traffic stop the previous week.

She knew the name of one man who worked for the wrecker company and found a different man with the same name on Facebook.

Thinking it was the wrecker company employee, she contacted King and asked what it would take to get her car out of impound, the sheriff’s office said.

King requested sex and money in exchange for the release of the vehicle.

A warrant was issued for King’s arrest, and he was arrested by deputies on Tuesday.