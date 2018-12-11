Limestone Co. Schools in dire need of bus drivers, officials say

The Limestone County school district is in need of bus drivers. In fact, they tell us they're experiencing the largest shortage they've had in years.

School officials told us drivers are retiring or moving on to other jobs, and they don't have anyone to fill their spots.

WAAY 31 talked with one school bus driver and learned why she does what she does.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer," Kim McCay sauid. "I mean, why would you not want to do it?”

McCay has been driving a school bus for Limestone County for more than twenty years, and that was her response when we asked what she would tell other people who are looking for a job and are considering doing what she does.

“How many people can work 182 days a year and get paid for every day? I get paid twelve months out of the year and I’m off the entire month of June and July," McCay said, "I don’t do holidays or weekends. It’s kind of the perfect job.”

Right now, Limestone County has 119 school bus routes, and with the current shortage, many drivers are having to double up.

Teachers, mechanics, and even the Director of Transportation are having to drive, which is why he hopes people will apply.

“We look for small business owners, we look for moms whose husbands may work and they want a part-time job," Rusty Bates said. "We look for pastors, we look for retirees from other lines of work that aren’t ready to just quit working, but don’t want to work full-time anymore.”

McCay says she loves her job because she gets to form relationships with the students she picks up every day.

“The kids are awesome. My kids are wonderful," she said. "I get really close to them. They’re like my own.”

But McCay says the best part is knowing the impact she has on those students.

“You’re the first person they see before they go to school. You can make a difference in whether they’re going to have a good day or a bad day. And you can also make a difference at the end of the day when they’ve had a bad day and they know that you’re taking them home," she said.

The doubling up of drivers right now is causing some students to be late to school or late getting home.

If you’re interested in applying, officials say you don’t have to have any experience, and they’ll put you through training for free.