Limestone Co. Schools fighting the flu

The flu bug has bitten North Alabama hard, and local school districts are doing everything they can to keep students healthy.

We wanted to know just how bad it has to get before your child's school is cancelled.

WAAY 31 went to Limestone County on Tuesday and learned how they make the call.

“She’s 11 and she missed a couple of days last week from school," Angela Williams said about her granddaughter.

Williams says her granddaughter is one of many Limestone County students who’ve been hit with the flu.

“It is on the rampage," she said.

And she’s not wrong. Although Superintendent Dr. Tom Sisk says they haven’t seen as many absences as other school districts in our area, they’re still seeing some hot spots.

The most flu activity, so far, has been seen at Ardmore High School and West Limestone High School.

Williams believes that’s because parents aren’t keeping their sick children at home.

“One gets sick, you send them to school anyway, and fifteen people may get sick from that," she said.

Ardmore High had so many absences on Friday, the district sent in a cleaning crew over the weekend.

Dr Sisk says the absences have dropped from 300 on Friday to a little more than 100 on Tuesday.

Mary Sisco has two sick children and says she’s glad to hear the steps the district is taking.

“They’re doing all they can, as far as Germ-X, Lysol, Clorox, and all that stuff," Sisco said. "And we’re doing that at home, too.”

Dr. Sisk says he’s never had to do it before, but he would consider closing individual schools if the epidemic gets worse, which is something parents say they would support.

“It would give these germs time to die down and keep it from spreading further," Williams said.

One elementary school principal told WAAY 31 parents should wash their kids' jackets and backpacks.

The school district also suggests that students carry hand sanitizer.

Dr. Sisk says the district won’t close until absences reach 20 or 25 percent of the total student population. Right now, they're hovering around 12 percent. On any given day, 4 percent of students are absent.