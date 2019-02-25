Clear
Limestone Co. Schools excusing absences for students who live on roads closed due to flooding

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 5:05 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Limestone County Schools, the district will be operating at regularly scheduled times on Tuesday, February 26, but absences will be excused for students who live on roads currently closed due to flooding. Bus services will not be offered to these roads.

The district says that anyone who uses Alabama Highway 99 to travel to and from West Limestone should use Easter Ferry Road or Cotton Belt Road as an alternate route.

Below is a list of updated road closures in the county:

* Pope Rd. at Leggtown Rd. (north and south end)

* Aunt Ann Hill Rd is closed at Smith Hollow Rd.

* Gaston Hollow Rd.

* Happy Hollow Rd. at Hwy 127

* Chapman Hollow Rd. at Hwy 99

* Hwy 99 between Patterson Hill Rd. and Dupree Hollow Rd.

For an updated list of road closures in North Alabama, click HERE.

