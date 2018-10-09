Clear
Limestone Co. investigators search for suspect related to vehicle theft

The sheriff's office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 11:55 AM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect related to a vehicle theft that happened on Monday night. They ask that anyone with information, call 256-232-0111.

